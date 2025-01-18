← Company Directory
UKG
UKG Security Software Engineer Salaries

The median Security Software Engineer compensation in United States package at UKG totals $129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
UKG
Security Software Engineer
Miami, FL
Total per year
$129K
Level
P3
Base
$122K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$4K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at UKG?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at UKG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UKG for the Security Software Engineer role in United States is $125,000.

