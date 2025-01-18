Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at UKG totals $191K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $188K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$191K
$180K
$8.3K
$2.8K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)