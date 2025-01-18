UKG Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area at UKG ranges from $95.5K per year for P1 to $218K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area package totals $97.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $95.5K $92.4K $1.5K $1.5K P2 Software Engineer $115K $111K $1.7K $2K P3 Senior Software Engineer $130K $121K $4.5K $4.1K P4 Lead Software Engineer $164K $150K $9K $5.3K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.00 % annually )

