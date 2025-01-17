← Company Directory
UKG
UKG Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United Arab Emirates at UKG ranges from AED 672K to AED 936K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 720K - AED 848K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 672KAED 720KAED 848KAED 936K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at UKG in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 935,997. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UKG for the Sales role in United Arab Emirates is AED 671,998.

