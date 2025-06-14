← Company Directory
UKG
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Revenue Operations

  • All Revenue Operations Salaries

UKG Revenue Operations Salaries

The average Revenue Operations total compensation at UKG ranges from $62K to $86.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

$66.4K - $78.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$62K$66.4K$78.2K$86.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Revenue Operations submissions at UKG to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Revenue Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Revenue Operations at UKG sits at a yearly total compensation of $86,346. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UKG for the Revenue Operations role is $61,992.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UKG

Related Companies

  • Intercom
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Kraken
  • Quick Base
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources