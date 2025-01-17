← Company Directory
UKG
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

UKG Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at UKG ranges from $135K per year for P3 to $245K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Associate Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Senior Data Scientist
$135K
$122K
$7K
$6.7K
P4
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at UKG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $256,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UKG for the Data Scientist role in United States is $165,000.

