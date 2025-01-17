← Company Directory
UKG
UKG Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at UKG totals $77.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UKG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
UKG
Solutions Consultant
Indianapolis, IN
Total per year
$77.7K
Level
P1
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$2.7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at UKG?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Export Data

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At UKG, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at UKG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $114,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UKG for the Customer Service role in United States is $73,500.

Other Resources