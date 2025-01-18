Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Udemy ranges from $250K per year for IC3 to $248K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udemy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$250K
$204K
$37.4K
$9K
IC4
$248K
$204K
$44K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
