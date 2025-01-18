← Company Directory
Udemy
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • United States

Udemy Backend Software Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Udemy totals $210K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udemy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Udemy
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$210K
Level
IC3
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Udemy?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Udemy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $440,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Udemy for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $210,000.

