Data Scientist compensation in United States at Udemy ranges from $165K per year for L3 to $237K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udemy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$165K
$148K
$16.6K
$0
L4
$237K
$194K
$43.1K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
