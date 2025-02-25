← Company Directory
UBS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

UBS Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in Singapore package at UBS totals SGD 131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
UBS
Sales
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 131K
Level
-
Base
SGD 131K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at UBS?

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.6K+ (sometimes SGD 396K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at UBS in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 240,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UBS for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 131,399.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UBS

Related Companies

  • Macquarie Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • BlackRock
  • Prudential Financial
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources