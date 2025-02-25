← Company Directory
UBS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

UBS Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Switzerland package at UBS totals CHF 114K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
UBS
Project Manager
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 114K
Level
L2
Base
CHF 96.4K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 17.5K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at UBS?

CHF 140K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.2K+ (sometimes CHF 262K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at UBS in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 155,047. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UBS for the Project Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 118,806.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UBS

Related Companies

  • Macquarie Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • BlackRock
  • Prudential Financial
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources