All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at UBS ranges from $150K per year for Associate Director to $209K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Employee
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Authorized Officer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Director
$150K
$138K
$0
$11.3K
Director
$209K
$182K
$1.4K
$25.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***