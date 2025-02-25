Data Scientist compensation in Switzerland at UBS ranges from CHF 105K per year for Authorized Officer to CHF 261K per year for Executive Director. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Employee
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Authorized Officer
CHF 105K
CHF 101K
CHF 0
CHF 4.4K
Associate Director
CHF 134K
CHF 128K
CHF 0
CHF 6.1K
Director
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
