UBS
UBS Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Switzerland at UBS ranges from CHF 105K per year for Authorized Officer to CHF 261K per year for Executive Director. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Employee
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Authorized Officer
CHF 105K
CHF 101K
CHF 0
CHF 4.4K
Associate Director
CHF 134K
CHF 128K
CHF 0
CHF 6.1K
Director
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at UBS in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 260,802. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UBS for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 109,778.

Other Resources