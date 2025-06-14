← Company Directory
Ubisoft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Ubisoft Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Canada at Ubisoft totals CA$166K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ubisoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Junior Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L3
Senior Product Manager
CA$166K
CA$151K
CA$0
CA$14.3K
L4
Lead Product Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$223K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.7K+ (sometimes CA$417K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Ubisoft?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Ubisoft in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$218,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ubisoft for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$150,204.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ubisoft

Related Companies

  • Square Enix
  • Keywords Studios
  • Activision
  • Nintendo
  • Electronic Arts
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources