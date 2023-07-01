UbiQD, Inc. is an advanced materials company based in Los Alamos, NM. They specialize in low-hazard semiconductor quantum dots (QDs) composed of CuInSeS and ZnSeS, which are synthesized through a low-cost manufacturing process. Unlike their competitors, who use toxic and expensive materials, UbiQD's QDs have lower costs and negligible toxicity, allowing them to enter new markets. They have been recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the sector and benefit from collaborations with leading scientists in the area.