Uberall
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Uberall Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Argentina at Uberall ranges from ARS 61.23M to ARS 88.86M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uberall's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 69.44M - ARS 80.64M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 61.23MARS 69.44MARS 80.64MARS 88.86M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Uberall?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Uberall in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 88,858,566. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uberall for the Software Engineering Manager role in Argentina is ARS 61,230,272.

Other Resources