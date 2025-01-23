← Company Directory
Uber
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager
  • Senior TPM I
  • United States

Technical Program Manager Level

Senior TPM I

Levels at Uber

Compare Levels
  1. TPM I3
  2. TPM II4
  3. Senior TPM I5a
    4. Show 4 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
$343,332
Base Salary
$202,057
Stock Grant ()
$106,489
Bonus
$34,786

Given Uber sometimes issues offers with an irregular vesting schedule (35%, 30%, 20%, 15%), the average total compensation is calculated by dividing the total stock grant evenly by 4

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Uber

