Uber
  • Revenue Operations

  • All Revenue Operations Salaries

Uber Revenue Operations Salaries

The median Revenue Operations compensation package at Uber totals $122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uber's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Uber
Sales Operations
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$122K
Level
L4
Base
$87K
Stock (/yr)
$23K
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Uber?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (2.92% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

55%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

10%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 55% vests in the 1st-year (4.58% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)

  • 10% vests in the 3rd-year (0.83% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Revenue Operations at Uber sits at a yearly total compensation of $253,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uber for the Revenue Operations role is $123,000.

