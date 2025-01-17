← Company Directory
Uber
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Uber Recruiter Salaries

Recruiter compensation in United States at Uber ranges from $108K per year for 3 to $201K per year for 6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $144K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uber's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Recruiter I
3
$108K
$89.6K
$10.5K
$7.9K
Recruiter II
4
$144K
$125K
$10.8K
$7.9K
Senior Recruiter I
5a
$151K
$125K
$18.5K
$7.5K
Senior Recruiter II
5b
$168K
$137K
$20K
$10.9K
Given Uber sometimes issues offers with an irregular vesting schedule (35%, 30%, 20%, 15%), the average total compensation is calculated by dividing the total stock grant evenly by 4

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (2.92% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

55%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

10%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 55% vests in the 1st-year (4.58% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)

  • 10% vests in the 3rd-year (0.83% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)



Included Titles

Sourcer

Technical Recruiter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Uber in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $202,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uber for the Recruiter role in United States is $125,000.

Other Resources