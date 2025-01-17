Product Designer compensation in United States at Uber ranges from $123K per year for 3 to $294K per year for 6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $298K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uber's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer I
$123K
$111K
$7.3K
$5.1K
Product Designer II
$223K
$155K
$54.5K
$12.9K
Senior Designer I
$302K
$182K
$102K
$18.5K
Senior Designer II
$445K
$199K
$207K
$38K
35%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
15%
YR 4
At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
35% vests in the 1st-year (2.92% monthly)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
55%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
10%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
55% vests in the 1st-year (4.58% monthly)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)
10% vests in the 3rd-year (0.83% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
