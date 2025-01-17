← Company Directory
Uber
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Uber Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uber's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.78M - ₹5.56M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.42M₹4.78M₹5.56M₹6.19M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (2.92% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

55%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

10%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 55% vests in the 1st-year (4.58% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)

  • 10% vests in the 3rd-year (0.83% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Uber sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,186,014. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uber for the Information Technologist (IT) role is ₹4,418,581.

