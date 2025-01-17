← Company Directory
Uber
  • Salaries
  • Chief of Staff

  • All Chief of Staff Salaries

Uber Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in Singapore at Uber ranges from SGD 132K to SGD 187K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uber's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 150K - SGD 177K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 132KSGD 150KSGD 177KSGD 187K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Chief of Staff submissions at Uber to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (2.92% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

55%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

10%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 55% vests in the 1st-year (4.58% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)

  • 10% vests in the 3rd-year (0.83% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Chief of Staff offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Uber in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 186,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uber for the Chief of Staff role in Singapore is SGD 131,696.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Uber

Related Companies

  • Opendoor
  • Hippo
  • Upstart
  • Lyft
  • Zillow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources