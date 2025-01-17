← Company Directory
Uber
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Uber Business Operations Manager Salaries

The median Business Operations Manager compensation package at Uber totals A$157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uber's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Uber
Business Operations Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$157K
Level
L4
Base
A$128K
Stock (/yr)
A$9.7K
Bonus
A$19.3K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Uber?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-year (2.92% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (1.25% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

55%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

10%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 55% vests in the 1st-year (4.58% monthly)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (1.25% monthly)

  • 10% vests in the 3rd-year (0.83% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Uber sits at a yearly total compensation of A$278,326. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uber for the Business Operations Manager role is A$162,960.

