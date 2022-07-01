Uassist.ME is a firm on a mission to make you more productive. Our dedicated virtual assistants are bilingual (English/Spanish) and highly skilled in secretarial and administrative duties. They can handle bookkeeping, scheduling, translations, social media maintenance - almost anything! They can even help you with design and website management as part of our special services.Uassist.ME is dedicated to providing you with that much needed time to focus on the important aspects of your day-to-day, let us handle the rest!