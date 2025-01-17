← Company Directory
TXU Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

TXU Energy Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Guatemala at TXU Energy ranges from GTQ 29K to GTQ 41.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TXU Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GTQ 32.9K - GTQ 39K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GTQ 29KGTQ 32.9KGTQ 39KGTQ 41.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at TXU Energy to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GTQ 232K+ (sometimes GTQ 2.32M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at TXU Energy?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at TXU Energy in Guatemala sits at a yearly total compensation of GTQ 41,172. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TXU Energy for the Customer Service role in Guatemala is GTQ 28,999.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TXU Energy

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources