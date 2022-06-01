TXU Energy has a long-standing history of doing the right things for our customers. It starts with the basics — providing electricity plans with easy-to-understand terms and straightforward pricing you can count on. But our responsibility doesn't end there, and neither does our commitment to our customers. Below, you’ll find just a few of the things we're most proud of — because you should know what your electricity provider stands for. We're pretty sure you'll see the TXU Energy difference and understand why more families and businesses choose us over any other electricity provider in Texas.TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST), a premier, integrated energy company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Through its retail and generation businesses which include TXU Energy, Homefield Energy, Dynegy, TriEagle Energy, Public Power and Luminant, Vistra operates in 20 states and the District of Columbia and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S. Vistra’s retail brands serve approximately 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers with electricity and gas. The company’s generation fleet totals approximately 39,000 megawatts of highly efficient generation capacity, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery storage facilities.