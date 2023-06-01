← Company Directory
Two Hat Security
Top Insights
    Two Hat is an AI-powered content moderation platform that filters and escalates over 30 billion human interactions in real-time, with a focus on surfacing online harms such as cyberbullying, abuse, hate speech, violent threats, and child exploitation. They provide an all-in-one content moderation solution with data analysis, content escalations, flexible workflows, and auto-moderated user reports to enable safe and healthy user experiences on social networks. Their goal is to restore the original purpose of the internet by empowering positive human connection and facilitating healthy social online interactions.

    http://www.twohat.com
    2012
    126
    $10M-$50M
