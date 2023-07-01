Two Bit Circus is a modern high-tech circus that builds and operates Micro-Amusement Parks. They use technology to create big games, tell stories, and incorporate lasers, fire, and robots. They have captured action sports content in 360 video for brands like NFL and NBA, and have installed VR activations at major events. They also launched a high-tech traveling carnival to inspire STEM+Art, and many of their team members created a viral music video for OK Go. For more information, visit twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus.