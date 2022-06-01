← Company Directory
Twin City Fan & Blower
    Twin City Fan is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality custom, semi-custom, and standard fans ranging from heavy-duty industrial process fans to OEM fans to a comprehensive line of commercial supply and exhaust fans for the HVAC plan and spec market. With the industry’s most experienced engineering staff and sales representatives, Twin City Fan’s unique ability to customize fan solutions for the exact application is second to none.In addition to an impressive breadth of product offerings, Twin City Fan is well known for its technical design capabilities, comprehensive testing services, and responsive sales team. Due to the company’s extensive expertise and long-standing reputation for proven quality, Twin City Fan products continue to be specified around the globe – with expanded manufacturing and service operations located in the U.S., Europe, India, China and Singapore.

    http://www.tcf.com
    Website
    1973
    Year Founded
    1,000
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
