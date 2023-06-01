← Company Directory
tvScientific
    • About

    tvScientific is a performance advertising platform for connected TV that combines the power of television and digital marketing to deliver measurable impact for businesses. It offers a self-managed solution for performance marketers, using proprietary ID technology to segment and target consumer audiences at scale. The platform provides real-time reporting and attribution, and is co-founded by senior executives with roots in programmatic advertising, digital media, and ad verification. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

    http://tvscientific.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    63
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

