TUV SUD
TUV SUD Salaries

TUV SUD's salary ranges from $4,240 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $205,020 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TUV SUD. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
$91.9K
Human Resources
$4.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$31.9K

Product Designer
$47.8K
Sales Engineer
$115K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$13.2K
Software Engineer
$87.2K
Technical Program Manager
$205K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TUV SUD is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TUV SUD is $67,491.

