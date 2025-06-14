← Company Directory
TuSimple
TuSimple Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in China at TuSimple ranges from CN¥183K to CN¥257K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TuSimple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥198K - CN¥231K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥183KCN¥198KCN¥231KCN¥257K
Common Range
Possible Range

CN¥1.16M

Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At TuSimple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at TuSimple in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥256,751. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TuSimple for the Industrial Designer role in China is CN¥183,394.

