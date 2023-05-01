← Company Directory
Turnstone Biologics
    About

    Turnstone Biologics is a clinical stage biotech company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors using tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy. Their innovative TIL therapy selects and manufactures the most potent tumor-reactive T-cells for tumor eradication, representing the Company’s foundational therapeutic modality driving its cancer immunotherapy pipeline. Their lead Selected TIL therapy candidate, TIDAL-01, is expected to initiate clinical trials in 2022. Turnstone is also developing additional strategies to further potentiate the clinical benefit of Selected TILs.

    http://www.turnstonebio.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

