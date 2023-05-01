Turnstone Biologics is a clinical stage biotech company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors using tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy. Their innovative TIL therapy selects and manufactures the most potent tumor-reactive T-cells for tumor eradication, representing the Company’s foundational therapeutic modality driving its cancer immunotherapy pipeline. Their lead Selected TIL therapy candidate, TIDAL-01, is expected to initiate clinical trials in 2022. Turnstone is also developing additional strategies to further potentiate the clinical benefit of Selected TILs.