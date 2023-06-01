← Company Directory
Turno, formerly TurnoverBnB
    Turno simplifies and automates cleaning services for the short-term rental industry. Their platform allows vacation rental hosts and property management companies to schedule, manage, and pay for cleaning services all in one place. With separate mobile apps for hosts and cleaners, Turno syncs guest calendars from major booking platforms and offers 24/7 live customer support in six languages. Their unique Cleaner Marketplaces include over 25,000 vetted cleaners across the United States, Canada, Europe, and beyond. Founded in 2016, Turno has grown to a team of over 120 employees across 6 countries.

    https://turno.com
    2016
    126
    $10M-$50M
