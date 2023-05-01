Turning Point Brands manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The company sells rolling papers, cigars, snuff tobacco, and other products under various brands to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in convenience stores, tobacco outlets, and other retail channels. The NewGen Products segment sells cannabidiol isolate, liquid vapor products, and other non-tobacco/nicotine products through VaporFi and VaporBeast. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.