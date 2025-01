Health Insurance Offered by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Dental Insurance Offered by Delta Dental

Vision Insurance Offered by EyeMed

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Up to three in-person visits

Disability Insurance STD for 60% up to $1,500/w and LTD for 60% up to $5,000/m

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Lifetime maximum of $3,000 with a limit of $1,500 per year

Fertility Assistance Lifetime maximum of $3,000 with a limit of $1,500 per year

Pet Insurance Offered by Nationwide

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Maternity Leave 16 weeks