Tundra
Tundra Salaries

Tundra's salary ranges from $153,925 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $173,980 for a Product Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tundra. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
$154K
Product Manager
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tundra is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tundra is $163,953.

