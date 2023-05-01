← Company Directory
Tucker Powersports
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Tucker Powersports that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Tucker Rocky started as a small business selling motor oil in 1967 and grew to become a leading distributor in the powersports industry. After a rebirth in 2018, the company is committed to being a world-class distributor with new leadership, best practices, and new methodologies. They offer data-driven sales information, inventory and team selling strategies, logistics, marketing, and IT support. Tucker offers tens of thousands of products from powerhouse brands and delivers the excitement of the powersports experience to dealers and enthusiasts alike.

    tucker.com
    Website
    1967
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Tucker Powersports

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources