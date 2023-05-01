Tucker Rocky started as a small business selling motor oil in 1967 and grew to become a leading distributor in the powersports industry. After a rebirth in 2018, the company is committed to being a world-class distributor with new leadership, best practices, and new methodologies. They offer data-driven sales information, inventory and team selling strategies, logistics, marketing, and IT support. Tucker offers tens of thousands of products from powerhouse brands and delivers the excitement of the powersports experience to dealers and enthusiasts alike.