Tubular Labs Salaries

Tubular Labs's salary ranges from $79,395 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $241,288 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tubular Labs. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$79.4K
Product Designer
$241K
Product Manager
$206K

Software Engineer
$84.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tubular Labs is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tubular Labs is $145,223.

