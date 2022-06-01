We are the largest floor care business in North America, owning three of the most iconic names in the industry—Hoover®, Dirt Devil® and Oreck®. Each of these premier brands has a rich history that we're building on every day here at TTI Floor Care, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd (TTI).TTI, with more than 19,000 employees and $3.9 billion in annual sales, is a world leader in quality consumer, professional and industrial products marketed to the home improvement, hardware, and construction industries.An unrelenting strategic focus on powerful brands, innovative products and exceptional people drives our success. Our BrandsTTI Floor Care's powerhouse brand portfolio includes Hoover, Dirt Devil, Oreck as well as Vax®, Royal and Hoover Commercial. Each brand is focused on new product development through inspiration, insight and dedication to premium quality.Our iconic floor care brands are members of an impressive family of brands and products that are recognized worldwide for their deep heritage, superior quality, outstanding performance and compelling innovation. In addition to the TTI Floor Care brands, TTI’s brand portfolio includes Milwaukee®, AEG®, and Ryobi® power tools, accessories and hand tools and Ryobi® and Homelite® outdoor products.