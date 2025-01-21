← Company Directory
TSMC
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

TSMC Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in Taiwan package at TSMC totals NT$2.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TSMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
TSMC
Technical Program Manager
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$2.21M
Level
31
Base
NT$827K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1.38M
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at TSMC?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at TSMC in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$9,307,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TSMC for the Technical Program Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,509,457.

