All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in Taiwan at TSMC totals NT$5.98M per year for 34. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$4.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TSMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
31
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
32
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
33
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
34
NT$5.98M
NT$2.97M
NT$0
NT$3.02M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
