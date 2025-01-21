← Company Directory
TSMC
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

TSMC Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in Taiwan at TSMC totals NT$5.98M per year for 34. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$4.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TSMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
31
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
32
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
33
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
34
NT$5.98M
NT$2.97M
NT$0
NT$3.02M
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at TSMC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at TSMC in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$9,818,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TSMC for the Project Manager role in Taiwan is NT$4,457,873.

