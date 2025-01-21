← Company Directory
TSMC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer
  • 33
  • Greater Taipei Area

Product Designer Level

33

Levels at TSMC

Compare Levels
  1. 31Designer
  2. 32Senior Designer
  3. 33Principal Designer
    4. Show 4 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
NT$100,275
Base Salary
NT$1,379,480
Stock Grant ()
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1,901,919

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$982K+ (sometimes NT$9.82M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TSMC

Related Companies

  • MediaTek
  • Ecolab
  • Realtek Semiconductor
  • UMC
  • Amkor Technology
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources