TRX Training
    • About

    TRX develops and delivers world-class training products and workout programs for fitness professionals, enthusiasts, athletes, and military personnel. They are changing the way products and programs are made, delivered, and marketed. TRX operates in a socially and environmentally responsible way and seeks motivated individuals who love to create and deliver superb products and programs. They embrace individuality, build teamwork, and reward creativity, high energy, and hard work. TRX offers career opportunities for specialists, leaders, and those driven to make a difference in the fitness and wellness arena.

    trxtraining.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    542
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources