Truyo, an IntraEdge company, offers data privacy rights management automation to enable end-users to exercise their data privacy rights without overburdening the workforce or budgets. The solution provides true SARs, consent, and data privacy rights management automation that is right-sized for the organization. Truyo helps keep organizations current with the latest requirements in privacy rights regulations through its highly scalable, non-disruptive solution. The solution provides superior performance today and helps future-proof investments for tomorrow.