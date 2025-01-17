Software Engineer compensation in United States at Truveta ranges from $132K per year for IC1 to $240K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $177K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Truveta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$132K
$126K
$750
$5K
IC2
$156K
$152K
$4.3K
$0
IC3
$187K
$177K
$7.7K
$2.1K
IC4
$240K
$189K
$48.4K
$2.5K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Truveta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)