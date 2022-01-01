← Company Directory
Truveta
Truveta Salaries

Truveta's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $240,182 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Truveta. Last updated: 2/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $132K
IC2 $156K
IC3 $186K
IC4 $240K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$183K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$90.5K

Technical Program Manager
$147K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Truveta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Truveta is Software Engineer at the IC4 level with a yearly total compensation of $240,182. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Truveta is $156,411.

