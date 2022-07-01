← Company Directory
TrustToken
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about TrustToken that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    TrustToken brings economic opportunity to all by building finance infrastructure for the internet age. We're the makers of the world's most trusted stablecoins including TrueUSD, the first 1:1 dollar-backed digital asset with live, on-chain Proof of Reserve, now moving billions of dollars each month across over 100 exchanges and funds like Binance, Huobi, and Alameda.With TrueFi, TrustToken is bringing uncollateralized lending on-chain, powered by TRU. Lenders enjoy high, stable returns with full transparency of how their funds are being allocated. Vetted borrowers can take advantage of fast, fixed-rate, fixed-term loans with no collateral requirements. Start lending & borrowing at https://truefi.io

    trusttoken.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for TrustToken

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources