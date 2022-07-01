TrustToken brings economic opportunity to all by building finance infrastructure for the internet age. We're the makers of the world's most trusted stablecoins including TrueUSD, the first 1:1 dollar-backed digital asset with live, on-chain Proof of Reserve, now moving billions of dollars each month across over 100 exchanges and funds like Binance, Huobi, and Alameda.With TrueFi, TrustToken is bringing uncollateralized lending on-chain, powered by TRU. Lenders enjoy high, stable returns with full transparency of how their funds are being allocated. Vetted borrowers can take advantage of fast, fixed-rate, fixed-term loans with no collateral requirements. Start lending & borrowing at https://truefi.io