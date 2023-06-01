T Stamp Inc. provides identity authentication software solutions using AI-powered technology for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the US, UK, and Malta. Its solutions include biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves various industries, including banking, fintech, government, law enforcement, and healthcare.